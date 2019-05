Lindsay Whalen, Gophers women's basketball coach

TWITTER HANDLE: @Lindsay_13

TWEET: BREAKING: After a staff meeting this morning we have decided to extend a full athletic scholarship to Arya Stark of House Stark to attend the University of Minnesota. Winter is coming and we hope she chooses to continue to protect the bold north!! #thewinningway

OUR TAKE: "Stick them with the point(guard)y end."

https://twitter.com/Lindsay_13/status/1122907160520921092