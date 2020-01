Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves forward

INSTAGRAM HANDLE: karltowns

POST: The news of your passing not only numbed my body, but everyone’s around me. I grew up idolizing you and wanting to just have the chance to meet you. Never in my wildest dreams, did I think I would not only meet you but compete against you. I remember being at Day Park in Piscataway with @viksingh__ recreating every single one of your game winning shots, practicing your fadeaway jump shot and mimicking all your moves. I remember playing @nba2k with @viksingh__ on situation mode and just shooting game winning shots with #24. A huge part of my childhood and my being as a basketball player has left the world. The basketball world, society, and my world and it will all never be the same. Rest In Peace to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and everyone else involved in this tragedy. My prayers are with your families, loved ones, and anyone that feels affected as I do.

