Carter Coughlin, Gophers linebacker

TWITTER HANDLE: @Cmoe34

TWEET: I’ve been thinking about what I want to say, but this says it all. I’m so thankful for gopher nation, and I’m so proud I got to wear maroon and gold the last 4 years. Ski-U-Mah forever❤️

OUR TAKE: When the Minnesota chant starts … CHILLS. (Watch here.)

https://twitter.com/Cmoe34/status/1212759313359478786