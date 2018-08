Brian Dozier, former Twins second baseman

INSTAGRAM HANDLE: briandozier

POST: After a crazy few days, I want to take a second and say thank you to everyone in Minnesota and twins fans across the Midwest. I’ve known one organization since 2009 and writing words on here cannot fully express how blessed I’ve been to call Minnesota home and be surrounded daily with unbelievable people within the Twins organization, amazing fans and phenomenal people in and around Minneapolis....y’all are freakin awesome. Cheers to you, twins fans....you will always have special place in my heart.

RYAN'S TAKE: We'll always have a little dirt on our boots here in Minnesota 😭

