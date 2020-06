Both Gach, Gophers guard

POST: I would love to give a huge Thank you to all the schools that took the time to recruit me but at this time I’m excited to commit to the University of Minnesota and join coach Pitino and his staff ..... Excited to be back home 〽️ 🙏🏿

OUR TAKE: “Alexa, play ‘Coming home’ by P. Diddy”

