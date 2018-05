Kirk Cousins wearing purple

Give us pictures of Kirk Cousins strapping on that purple helmet ASAP. The NFL's highest-paid player, at least for a few weeks before Matt Ryan signed an extension with Atlanta, Cousins has been working out with his receivers since at least early April, when Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were spotted on the field with their new quarterback. Case Keenum's rapport with the duo was key for the Vikings last season, when they had the league's 11th-best passing offense at 3,753 total yards through the air.