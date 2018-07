Minnesota Lynx (EVEN ↔)

The Lynx have struggled ever since the Indiana Fever snapped their seven-game win streak, but not even a down season for the reigning champs can keep their top players out of the All-Star Game. Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles will represent the Lynx next Saturday at Target Center. It won't exactly be a new experience for any of them. Augustus will be making her franchise-record eighth appearance, Moore her sixth and Fowles her fifth.