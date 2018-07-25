Ranking the 2018 Twins walk-up songs
12. OF Robbie Grossman – Whatever it Takes (Imagine Dragons)
11. OF Eddie Rosario – Chambea (Bad Bunny)
10. 2B Brian Dozier – Dirt on my Boots (Jon Pardi)
9. 3B Miguel Sano – Raputin (El Alfa)
8. OF Max Kepler – Cameras (Drake)
7. IF Ehire Adrianza – Te Boté (Nio Garcia, Ozuna, Darell)
6. DH Logan Morrison – Bagpipes from Baghdad (Eminem)
5. C Mitch Garver – Life in the Fast Lane (Eagles)
4. 3B Eduardo Escobar – Escapate conmigo (Wisin)
3. OF Byron Buxton – Return of the Mack (Mark Morrison)
2. RP Fernando Rodney – Live the Night (W&W, Hardwell & Lil Jon)
1. 1B Joe Mauer – What You Know (T.I.)
