Jason Zucker, Wild left wing (⬆ UP)

The satirical storyline of Zucker, a new father to his two-week-old son, “getting enough sleep” on the Wild’s recent road trip has long been exhausted. Now it’s time for opposing teams not to sleep on Zucker. The 25-year-old forward leads Minnesota with nine goals and 15 points. He’s riding a five-game point streak, extended on Tuesday night with an empty-net heave to clinch the Wild’s win over Philadelphia. Zucker had seven goals last week -- seven -- no one else in the NHL had more than four.