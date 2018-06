This raccoon (↑ UP)

AKA the #MPRaccoon. It scaled the 25-story UBS building in downtown St. Paul, which, if we're being honest, is easily the sports highlight of the week. If you somehow missed out on the most talked-about local news item since the Super Bowl (social media tracked the raccoon's progress, crowds gathered to watch, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn got involved, etc.), Minnesota Public Radio has you covered. Don't worry: the raccoon reached the roof safely, before being released somewhere in the suburbs by Wildlife Management Services.