Eric Staal, Wild forward (↑ UP)

Staal scored his 30th goal of the season Sunday to lead the Wild to a win over the San Jose Sharks, a few days after registering his 900th career point. He had seven points in four games last week, enough to earn First Star of the Week honors from the NHL. He followed it up with his first hat trick in more than five years, posting a whopping five points Monday in a win over the St. Louis Blues. Staal, Mikael Granlund and Jason Zucker have formed one of the league's best scoring lines, and now have a combined 11 goals and 15 assists in three games together.