Charlie Coyle

Coyle hasn't quite developed into the player fans were expecting when the Wild acquired him in the Brent Burns deal, but Coyle has been making steady progress heading into his age-26 season. He managed 11 goals and 26 assists last season while missing a month with a broken leg just three games in.

Coyle posted 56 points back in 2016-17, his most recent 82-game season, and reached 20 goals for the first time a year before that while shooting 15 percent, nearly four percentage points higher than his career average.

That percentage has come down significantly in each of the last two seasons, while his production has remained respectable. If Coyle can put it all together in 2018, a 30-goal season might finally be in the cards.