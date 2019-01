Amir Coffey (⬆ UP)

Let us introduce you to the Big Ten’s top scorer. Well in conference play, that is. In five Big Ten games, Coffey is averaging a league-high 23.4 points per contest, boosted by a 29-point performance in a win over Rutgers on Saturday. That was just three off his career-best 32 points that he put up against Nebraska back in early December, thanks to 14 makes from the free-throw line.