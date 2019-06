Round 2, pick 59 — G Hunter Jones

The Wild traded their No. 73 and No. 99 overall picks to move up and select Jones 59th overall. Jones, 18, went 28-24-2 with a 3.31 GAA, a .902 SV% and three shutouts in 57 games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League in 2018-19. He ranked sixth in shutouts and ninth in wins among OHL goaltenders. Jones is the first goaltender drafted by the Wild since Ales Stezka in 2015 (fourth round). Measurables: 6-4, 194 pounds. Quotable: “Hunter is a smooth, big goalie with good hands, feet, and an athletic ability that plays a calming style.” -- P.J. Fenton