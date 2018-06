Will Paul Fenton make a major trade in his first summer as a GM?

Fenton and Predators general manager David Poile were never afraid to make a big move in Nashville, and that mentality could carry over in his first season running the Wild. Forwards like Nino Niederreiter and Charlie Coyle are coming off disappointing seasons, and could lead to valuable assets, or Fenton could sacrifice a top-four defender like Jonas Brodin to upgrade the offense. He has at least one more valuable asset on hand: Veteran forward Eric Staal. The 33-year-old's unexpected resurgence comes with a cap hit of just $3.5 million next season, making him a strong "sell high" candidate. Another 40-goal season could be in the cards for Staal, but considering the Wild's cap situation, moving on before his production falls off could be the smart play.