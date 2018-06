Barring some major trades -- and those could still be coming -- the Minnesota Wild will have the cap space to make those "tweaks" new general manager Paul Fenton mentioned during his introductory press conference when free agency opens Sunday.

All told, the Wild should have about $17 million to spend with the salary cap rising to $79.5 million, giving Fenton a little room to work.

Don't get too excited though.

Defenseman Matt Dumba and forward Jason Zucker are restricted free agents coming off career seasons and due substantial raises. The Wild can shed a little salary by buying out forward Tyler Ennis, who is under contract through next season at $4.6 million against the cap. That number goes down to $2.16 million next year with a buyout, but the Wild would be on the hook for a $1.216 million cap hit in 2019-20.

The market is unlikely to heat up until superstar center John Tavares decides on his destination, while winger James van Riemsdyk could be another major domino for the free-agent market.

But while the Wild won't be chasing the biggest names on the market, they should have the money to add a bit more scoring, another viable defenseman, or both.

Check out a few sensible options below: