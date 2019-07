WR Jeff Badet

Minnesota has the NFL’s top receiver duo in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but the Vikings’ third receiver is still a bit of a question mark heading into camp. Meet Badet. Signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent last year, Badet spent all of the 2018 season on the practice squad -- and the Vikings kept him away from the New York Jets in free agency (yep, another one) by offering him an extra $75,000 as a signing bonus. That means general manager Rick Spielman likes this kid. Badet caught just 26 passes for 400 yards from Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as a senior at Oklahoma in 2017, but his ability goes way beyond his stats. Badet ran a 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds during his Pro Day at Oklahoma in 2018 and is likely the fastest guy on the roster. In fact, he was one of 16 players to be invited to the “40 Yards of Gold” in late June, a pay-per-view event hosted by Chad Johnson to determine the fastest man in football. Badet didn’t win — well, neither did teammate Trae Waynes -- but his speed will help him compete for that No. 3 receiver spot, or some sort of special teams role at the very least.