THEY SAID IT

“Obviously I’m not the biggest, not the fastest, not the strongest, but I’ll get the job done. I just do what the coaches ask me to do and when the ball is thrown I make the catch.” -- wide receiver Chad Beebe

“Physically, I do feel stronger; I feel better than where I was. But mentally I am just a step ahead of where I was last year. I know a little more, and things slowed down a little more.” -- running back Dalvin Cook

“Just let him know that if he’s going to miss them, I’m going to go for two.” -- head coach Mike Zimmer on attempting a two-point conversion after Daniel Carlson missed back-to-back field goals

“I felt like there was a lot of positives. I liked that we did well on third down. I liked that we moved the football. I liked that we got several guys involved. I liked that our o-line handled the protection well.” -- quarterback Kirk Cousins assesses the first-team offense