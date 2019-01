Defensive MVP

His 6-foot-6 frame and impossibly large arms have been subjects of discussion for years, but Danielle Hunter broke out in his second season as a full-time starter. The fourth-year defender earned his first Pro Bowl nod after racking up 14.5 sacks, tied for fourth in the league, and 51 total tackles. He ran wild on the Detroit Lions in Week 9 to the tune of four quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.