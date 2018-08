There’s no other way to say it: the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line is quickly falling apart.

Nick Easton will undergo season-ending surgery and was officially place on injured reserve Monday afternoon. Center Pat Elflein is still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and Mike Remmers has missed a good chunk of training camp with an ankle injury. And lastly, just to play with the hearts of Vikings fans, right tackle Rashod Hill was carted off the field at practice Monday -- causing panic on Twitter -- but returned to action shortly after.

Whew.

The plan coming into 2018 looked like this: Riley Reiff would start at left tackle, Easton at left guard, Elflein at center with Remmers (guard) and Hill (tackle) holding down the right side. But with Easton out, Minnesota will have to adjust on the fly.

The Vikings have turned to Tom Compton to fill in at left guard. Cornelius Edison has ran with the first team as a replacement for the injured Elflein, and Danny Isidora has done the same at right guard. The unit looked fine in its first preseason test Saturday, as Kirk Cousins stayed on his feet for his lone drive under center, but general manager Rick Spielman might be looking to add a piece before the season begins.

Minnesota signed Kaleb Johnson on Monday, but they’ll need more than an undrafted guard who’s bounced around with six teams since 2015 and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

The Vikings reportedly reached out to the retired Joe Berger last week with no avail. Also cross Richie Incognito off this list after he called head coach Mike Zimmer an, uh, expletive liar for denying the Vikings had any interest in the controversial lineman.

