The Minnesota Vikings got everything they wanted from its first preseason game.

The first-team offense drove down the field and scored. The starting defense didn’t give up a touchdown. And, most importantly, no one got hurt in a 34-25 win over New Orleans.

Playing under offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski’s new offensive scheme, quarterback Kirk Cousins was perfect on his lone series. He completed all four of his pass attempts for 65 yards and a touchdown, conducting a 76-yard drive that was capped by a one-yard grab by rookie Alexander Mattison for six points and featured a ridiculous Adam Thielen catch in the red zone.

On the other side of the ball, head coach Mike Zimmer’s defense held New Orleans to 12 first-half points. Cornerback Nate Meadors, signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in April, had perhaps the biggest play of the game, catching a deflected pass and taking it 30 yards to the house for a 21-12 lead in the third quarter. Defensive linemen Jalyn Holmes and Hercules Mata’afa notched one sack apiece, continuing a strong training camp for both youngsters.

