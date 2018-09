The Minnesota Vikings of 2018 look at lot like the Vikings of 2017, with some key differences.

We know the key pieces heading into the 2018 season: Kirk Cousins is here to help Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen elevate the Vikings' pass attack. Running back Dalvin Cook returns. Everson Griffen, Danielle Hunter and co. make up a formidable defensive front, and head coach Mike Zimmer's positively loaded corps of defensive backs just keeps getting more dangerous.

But what about the guys we aren't always talking about? What about the sneaky picks, the players who could show out this season and potentially be just as important as the guys above?

Check out our picks for the unsung players most likely to have a major impact this season.