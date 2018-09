Spend enough time watching the debate shows, and you'll hear the full range of Kirk Cousins takes.

The Minnesota Vikings overpaid when they signed the veteran quarterback to an $84 million contract. He isn't clutch, as evidenced by his performance against the Washington Redskins' rivals in the NFC East. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could beat him on one leg.

After that? Well, rev up the hot take machine: They didn't, he is and no he can't.

By now the broad strokes are well known: Cousins led the Vikings to an improbable win a tie at Lambeau Field, orchestrating a fourth-quarter comeback for the ages. The raw numbers are eye-popping: 425 passing yards, four touchdowns, a two-point conversion and an interception.

Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen gave their quarterback plenty of help, combining for 259 receiving yards, three touchdowns and the conversion. Dalvin Cook didn't get much going on the ground, rushing for 38 yards on 10 carries, but thrived once again in the passing game, netting 52 receiving yards on three catches.

The Vikings' defense sacked Rodgers four times and hit him nine times, holding the all-world quarterback to a comparatively pedestrian 281 yards and a touchdown.

And yet, disaster. Or at least, it had the feel of a disaster.

Highly-touted rookie Daniel Carlson missed all three of his field-goal attempts, while punter Matt Wile had his first kick of the game blocked and returned for a touchdown.

So, after all that, the Vikings and Packers settled for a 29-29 tie, and the divisional standings will look a little wonky for the rest of the season.

In the grand scheme of things, a tie in Week 2 probably isn't a killer. The Detroit Lions are 0-2 and struggling, while the upstart Chicago Bears probably don't have enough to challenge for the division just yet.

Another miss with the game on the line, though? It all feels maddeningly familiar.

