LB Anthony Barr, unrestricted

2018 stats: 13 games (13 starts), 50 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 QB hits, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble

2018 cap number: $12,306,000

Why the Vikings would re-sign him: Statistically, Barr's numbers took a bit of a dip in 2018, but he remains an every-down linebacker -- playing at least 92.8 percent of the snaps in four of his five seasons, including three times at 96 percent or higher -- and there aren't too many like those in the NFL these days. Barr has been named to four straight Pro Bowls, and would be tough to replace on the outside. Minnesota could slap the franchise tag on him to keep him around for (at least) one more year.

Why they wouldn't: While Barr indeed can indeed play on every down, his coverage skills have diminished, as anyone who has seen him try to cover a wide receiver can attest. Barr now might be a better fit for 3-4 defense as an edge rusher rather than Minnesota's 4-3. Plus, he's likely going to have more than a few suitors, which could drive up his price.