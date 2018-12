Win and in.

That’s the scenario the Minnesota Vikings will face in Week 17 after taking care of business in Detroit with a 27-9 win over the lowly Lions. After the roller coaster ride the 2018 season has been -- on all three phases of the game -- Minnesota will certainly take it.

The Vikings' offense started slow again and found itself trailing 9-0, but a big play from tight end Kyle Rudolph before halftime gave them a spark, and Minnesota went on to score 27 unanswered points to seal the win.

Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 253 yards and three touchdowns, Dalvin Cook piled up 108 total yards and the Vikings are one win away from their third playoff appearance in the last four seasons.

