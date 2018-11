Mike Zimmer (⬆ UP)

Things were looking pretty bleak on the Vikings defense after Jared Goff passed for 465 yards and five touchdowns in Week 4. It looked even worse when Zimmer said he didn’t know what was wrong with Minnesota’s defense in his postgame presser. But since then, the Vikings have turned things around. Drastically. In the last four games, the Vikings have held every team to under 300 total yards and have surrendered fewer than 200 passing yards in each of the last three contests. Additionally, opponents are converting on third down just 21.4 percent of the time since the slaughter in Los Angeles. Not that Zimmer’s job was ever on the line, but he’s definitely sleeping better these days with the improved play of his defense.