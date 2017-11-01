Who's the quarterback?

Minnesota has three quarterbacks, all seemingly capable of leading the team to victory when healthy. Call this a good problem to have, unlike, say, the Browns, Broncos and 49ers, who are rotating through QBs trying to find someone -- anyone -- who can play well. Still, the Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer will need to decide which horse to ride, especially as the postseason approaches. If Sam Bradford can get healthy, should Minnesota give the reins back to him? After all, the Vikings did trade a first-round pick last year to get Bradford, who completed 71.6 percent of his passes with 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 2016. In his brief time in 1 1/2 games in 2017, Bradford is at 74.4 percent, 3 TDs and 0 INT -- a 124.4 QB rating. Meanwhile, Case Keenum has filled in more than admirably in Bradford's stead, completing 63.9 percent of his passes with seven TDs and three picks. Minnesota is 4-2 in Keenum's six starts. Should they just stick with him? And, of course, there's Teddy Bridgewater, the past and perhaps future king. Complicating things -- beyond Minnesota wanting to win now -- is that all three QBs are free agents in 2018.