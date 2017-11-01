5 questions for the Vikings at the bye
Who's the quarterback?
What about the running game?
Will Kai Forbath cost the team a game?
Is there enough defensive depth?
Can the Vikings be road warriors?
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2017 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices