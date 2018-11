Defense continues to lead the way

No matter who is at quarterback, a Mike Zimmer team will always rely on its defense. At the beginning of the year, that was not the case. It was troubling. Zimmer needed to tinker a few things after being embarrassed by Jared Goff’s 456 passing yards in a 38-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It looked like Philadelphia might have exposed a big weakness in the Vikings defense during the NFC championship. But Zimmer went back into the lab, and in its last four games Minnesota has held opposing quarterbacks to an average of 176.8 passing yards. A big part of the defense’s success has been sacks, as the Vikings lead the NFL with 31 after giving Matthew Stafford nightmares with 10 in Week 9. And all of a sudden, that loss in La La Land (not to mention the ugly slaughter by Buffalo in Week 3) feels like a distant memory.