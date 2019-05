Nate Meadors, CB, UCLA

Had 37 tackles (31 solo), three passes defended, two tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in 10 games (seven starts) as a senior. … Led UCLA with nine pass breakups as a junior in 2017. … Finished career with 149 tackles (116 solo), 22 passes defended, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and two sacks in 42 games.