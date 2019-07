LAST YEAR

Stumbled underneath weight of Super Bowl goal they carried with expensive new QB Kirk Cousins into 2018, following trip to NFC championship game previous year. Won just one of seven games against teams that made playoffs, including home loss in finale to rival Bears to miss postseason for third time in five years under coach Mike Zimmer. Fell from 10th in NFL in scoring to 19th, with kicking trouble partly to blame. Rookie Daniel Carlson was dumped after three missed field goals cost team victory over Packers in tie on road in Week 2, with Dan Bailey now on duty. Offensive line failed to help running game get going and keep Cousins upright, though he made share of mistakes in tense season that led to firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo before end of first year.