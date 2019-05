Who will rise up as the Vikings’ third receiver?

Minnesota is set, of course, with Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen as its No. 1 and No. 2 receivers. But who will be quarterback Kirk Cousins’ third option? Laquon Treadwell has unspectacularly filled that role for the past few seasons, and the Vikings confirmed their displeasure with the former first-round pick by declining his fifth-year option for 2020, meaning he’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season. If he isn’t cut first, that is. Anyway, the Vikings have a few intriguing options outside of Treadwell to watch. Minnesota brought in free-agent receiver Jordan Taylor, who caught 29 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns in Denver from 2016-17 before missing last season due to hip surgery. Brandon Zylstra and Chad Beebe return, two former undrafted free agents that saw limited time action in 2018 after impressing in the preseason. The Vikings reportedly gave Jeff Badet, a UDFA that spent his rookie year on the practice squad, a $75,000 signing bonus to re-sign with the organization, so he and his 4.27 40-yard dash have a decent chance at cracking the active roster. The Vikings also have four rookies up for the spot in seventh-round picks Olabisi Johnson and Dillon Mitchell, as well as UDFAs Alexander Hollins and Davion Davis. This question won’t be answered in OTAs, but it’ll be interesting to see if anyone exits this week as the favorite to win the job in training camp.