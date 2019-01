Oakland Raiders (home)

2018 record: 4-12

Notable: After signing an absurd 10-year contract worth $100 million, Jon Gruden’s first year back on the sideline didn’t go as planned. The Raiders traded away their two best players in Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, and both went on to lead their new teams to the postseason. Meanwhile, Oakland slumped to its fourth season with four or fewer wins since 2012.

Big question: What’s the identity of this team? Well, besides Gruden. Derek Carr took a step back with a career-low 19 touchdown passes in 2018, and there are rumors he’s not the guy Gruden wants to groom at quarterback. So will they draft a new one? Oakland hired NFL Network’s Mike Mayock as its new general manager. This is all going to go well or very, very, very badly.

Expectations: Not much. Oakland is young and going to get younger, as the Raiders have three first-round picks -- fourth overall and two more from the Cooper and Mack trades. In a schedule loaded with tough opponents, this is the closest thing to a guaranteed win for Minnesota. Although we said the same thing about Buffalo.