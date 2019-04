6th round: Armon Watts, DT, Arkansas

Played just 114 defensive snaps in his first three years before becoming a starter as a senior. … Led all Arkansas defensive linemen and was fifth on the team with 49 tackles. … Led the Razorbacks with seven sacks. … Also had eight tackles for loss, a team-high three forced fumbles, three QB hurries and two passes b broken up. … Watts: "In my opinion the SEC is as tough as it gets and as you see in the draft we always have the most draft picks. In the SEC it's never a question about toughness, and toughness starts in the trenches. You absolutely have to win in the trenches to win a game, period. It was definitely challenging. I took it upon myself to be the toughest guy in the trenches that game and whoever we were playing against. It was definitely challenging but something I can handle."