Willians Astudillo, Twins slugger (⬆ UP)

If you miss baseball, boy, do we have a highlight for you. Astudillo, who won the hearts of Twins fans last summer, captured the attention of the entire baseball world with perhaps the most savage reaction to a home run since Abner Doubleday created the sport in the 19th century. Playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, Astudillo swung so hard at a fastball Tuesday night he ended up on one knee in the batter’s box. But he stayed in that position to comfortably watch the ball sail deep into left field. “La Tortuga” proceeded to jump around the base paths, celebrating a big homer in winter ball. Baseball, come back soon.