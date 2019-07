The All-Star Game has come and gone, which means a couple things: The Minnesota Twins can rest up after limping into the break with several players on the injured list, and we can shift our focus to incredibly important issues like whose walk-up song is best.

First, a moment of silence for T.I.'s 2006 hit "What You Know," Joe Mauer's walk-up song for nearly all of his 15 MLB seasons.

Mauer's commitment to the track was so great that the Twins played a video message from the Atlanta rapper during Mauer's jersey retirement ceremony and presented him with a gold record.

This stuff is important people.

With that in mind, check out our picks for the top Twins walk-up songs of 2019.