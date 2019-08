Nelson Cruz, Twins designated hitter (⬆ UP)

Boy, the Twins missed Cruz. Since being reinstated from the injured list Monday, “Boomstick” has made his presence known. Cruz has gone 6-for-10 with three doubles, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored in the two games against the White Sox. In his last 15 contests, Cruz has mashed a .463/.517/1.185 slash line with 11 homers and 27 RBI. Goodness.