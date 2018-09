PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Kirilloff (1st round, 2016), OF, Cedar Rapids/Fort Myers

It should come as no surprise that Kirilloff, the Twins’ first-round pick in 2016, is our minor-league player of the year after he tore the cover off the baseball all summer long. The 20-year-old led Fort Myers to a Florida State League title, the team’s second in five years. Kirillof actually began the year at Low-A Cedar Rapids but was promoted to High-A in June after hitting .333/.391/.607 with 38 extra-base hits in 65 games for the Kernels. Kirilloff somehow improved those numbers at the next level, registering a .362/.393/.550 slash line and 45 RBI in 65 games at Fort Myers. The outfielder tallied 3+ hits in 18 (!!!) games this summer and went on hitting streaks of 9+ games five separate times.