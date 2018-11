2B/3B Josh Harrison

From 2014-17, Harrison was a nice, steady hitter for Pittsburgh, combining to slash .290/.331/.428 in that span while stealing at least 10 bases each season. He hit a career-high 16 home runs in 2017, but injuries curtailed him last year and he batted just .250/.293/.363 with eight homers in 97 games. Minnesota might need a second baseman, depending how the Twins feel about the readiness of prospects, and while there's a lot of free agents available, none of them are under 30 (currently, that is, there could be some who are arbitration eligible and non-tendered, like Jonathan Schoop). Harrison will be 32 in July and could be looking for a one-year prove-it deal for a better contract in 2020. That could well fit into Minnesota's timeline as well. Plus, he can play third base if/when the Twins opt to rest Miguel Sano, or move him to first base or DH.