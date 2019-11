Rachel Banham, former Gophers guard

TWITTER HANDLE: @rachelbanham_1

TWEET: When is someone going to do research on why no matter how great of shape a person is in they are going to require several puffs of an inhaler or an oxygen tank after walking 1 flight of stairs!? Asking for a friend of course... 😏😂

OUR TAKE: identifying very strongly with this tweet.