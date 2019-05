Ethan Finlay, Minnesota United FC forward (⬆ UP)

When Finlay found the back of the net Saturday in the Loons’ 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew, it was a big moment. Not only did it earn three points for Minnesota United FC, but it also marked the first goal Finlay tallied since he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late April last season. Finlay, acquired by the Loons in a trade with Columbus in 2017, now has 36 career goals and is on track to play a full 34-game season for the first time since 2016.