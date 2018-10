Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, Twins front office (--> EVEN)

It isn't a surprise that a new regime will want its own manager in place and last year, after a playoff appearance, wasn't necessarily the right time to make a chance. But the Twins fired Paul Molitor on Tuesday and now Falvey and Levine have a chance to put their stamp on the team with a new manager. Yes, it's more than a manager -- having the right players, scouting staff, minor-league coaches, etc. helps, too -- but all eyes will be on this hire and if this will help turn things around in Minnesota.