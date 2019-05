Max Kepler, Twins outfielder (⬆ UP)

Kepler excited Twins fans during his rookie campaign in 2016 when he hit 17 homers and tallied a .235/.309/.424 slash line, numbers that were promising and could be improved on. However, Kepler mostly plateaued over the next two campaigns and hit a career-worst .224 in 2018. Now onto this season. Serving as the Twins’ primary leadoff hitter, Kepler owns a .353 on-base percentage (way up from his career .313 OBP heading into 2019) and has seven homers in 23 games, helped by his four dingers over the weekend against lowly Baltimore. Has he taken the next step we’ve all been waiting for?