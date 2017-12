Teddy Bridgewater, Vikings quarterback

TWITTER HANDLE: @teddyb_h2o

TWEET: Have you ordered your copy of “Little Bear Teddy - Big Dream Come True?” I got my copy! If you haven’t yet, head over to http://Littlebearteddy.com ! Hashtag #LittleBearTeddy. Upload a photo of you and your copy and I’ll be sure to retweet ya!

RYAN’S TAKE: Quarterback, published children’s author. What a guy.