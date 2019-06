Amir Coffey, former Gopher guard (↓ DOWN)

Coffey, perhaps surprisingly, decided to remain in the NBA draft after averaging a team-high 16.6 points as a junior. When the draft was over, Coffey was still without a team. He eventually signed a two-way contract with the Clippers, which is better than just getting a Summer League invite but obviously not as good as being drafted. Could he have improved his stock by staying as a senior? Hard to say, but 12 seniors were taken in this year’s draft although of those just three went in the first round.