Max Kepler, Twins outfielder

Known as a streaky hitter, Kepler had a tough stretch last week when he went 0-for-21 with seven strikeouts in a span of five games. However, he rebounded in a big way last Thursday, connecting for four hits and three homers in Minnesota’s 5-4 win over Cleveland. There are now two players in the history of baseball to have multiple three-homer games against Cleveland: Kepler (who also did it Aug. 1, 2016) and some guy named Ted Williams. Kepler also joins Jim Thome as one of two players with multiple three-homer games at Progressive Field (formerly Jacobs Field). That seems alright. He’s only played 58 games this season, but the German outfielder is now a mere six homers away from setting a new career best in homers. Kepler’s current career high is 20, set last year.