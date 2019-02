What will the back end of the bullpen look like?

One of the unknowns of a first-time manager like Baldelli is how he'll manage relievers. We have no reference point, but in 2018, Tampa Bay, where Baldelli was on staff, had three pitchers with eight or more saves: Sergio Romo (25), Alex Colome (11), who would be traded to Seattle, and left-hander Jose Alvarado (8). There's no shortage of candidates in Minnesota in 2019. Trevor Hildenberger took over as closer after Fernando Rodney was traded at last year's deadline and had seven saves -- but he also blew four save opportunities and allowed 56 percent (14 of 25) inherited runners to score. Trevor May is healthy and converted all three of his save opportunities in 2018, but allowed 7 of 16 (44 percent) of inherited runners to score. Lefty Taylor Rogers, who had two saves and allowed 26 percent (10 of 39) inherited runners to score, could get some situational opportunities. Veteran Addison Reed didn't have any saves with the Twins last year but has plenty of closing experience with 125 career saves. Young left-hander Gabriel Moya also has closing experience, but in the minors. As mentioned, Romero is being moved into the bullpen and his 97 mph fastball could play well late in games. And then there's Blake Parker. Signed as a free agent in the offseason, Parker had 22 saves and 10.5 K/9 for the Angels over the last two seasons. One thing is for certain -- Baldelli has a lot of choices.