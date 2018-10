TOP ROOKIE - Jake Cave

A move in March that was overlooked by many ended up playing a crucial role in the Twins’ 2018 season. On March 16, the Twins sent minor-league pitcher Luis Gil to New York in exchange for Cave, who was the odd man out in the Yankees outfield despite hitting .324/.367/.554 with 15 homers for Triple-A Scranton in 2017. Cave began the season in Rochester but was recalled in May to make his MLB debut for the Twins. He mashed a two-run homer in his second career at-bat but was sent back down to Rochester a few weeks later. In late June, the Twins recalled Cave again, and he stayed with the club for good, due to his strong play and a Minnesota outfield hampered with injuries. Cave went on to hit .252/.305/.451 in 91 games and led the Twins with 10 homers and ranked second with 33 RBI after the All-Star break.