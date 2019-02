Feb. 22, 1996: Christian Laettner and Sean Rooks to Atlanta for Andrew Lang and Spud Webb

Everyone probably knows the story of the 1992 NBA draft. Shaquille O’Neal was selected first by Orlando, followed by Charlotte taking Alonzo Mourning. And the Timberwolves followed it up by drafting Laettner, the hated Duke big man that won back-to-back national titles for the Blue Devils. Laettner was solid for three seasons in Minnesota, averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, but he never lived up to expectations and clashed with coaches and teammates. He and Garnett never got along, and the Timberwolves knew their future resided in KG, so Minnesota shipped Laettner to Atlanta for Lang and Webb. Both players finished the 1995-96 season with Minnesota but didn’t return (Webb was released while Lang was dealt to Milwaukee for a first-round pick in 1998, with the Wolves selecting Rasho Nesterovic). Although the Wolves needed to make this trade to clear way for the Garnett era to begin in Minnesota, they didn’t get much value in exchange for a talented big man. Winner: Hawks