JAYLEN NOWELL, G, 6-4, 202

Minnesota’s second-round pick (No. 43 overall) will have to represent the Wolves’ 2019 draft class (at least until Jarrett Culver, who won’t officially be on Minnesota’s roster until July 6, arrives, if he does at all). Last season as a sophomore at Washington, Nowell averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Huskies en route to being named the Pac-12 player of the year. Nowell made 51 3-pointers in 2018-19 and shot 50.2% from the field, including 44.0% on his 3-point attempts. As a freshman, Nowell averaged 16.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while making 35.1% of his 3 attempts.