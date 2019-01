Fred Hoiberg

One of the first names to be thrown around as a potential replacement is Hoiberg, who was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Chicago Bulls in early December and has said he wants to get back into coaching. Hoiberg played for the Timberwolves from 2003-05, averaging 6.2 points per game over 155 contests in the final two seasons of his playing career. After retiring from the game, Hoiberg worked in the Wolves’ front office until he was hired in 2010 by his alma mater Iowa State to take over the program. He led the Cyclones to four NCAA tournament appearances before departing for the Bulls job in 2015, replacing none other than Thibodeau on the Bulls bench. Over three-plus seasons in the Windy City, Hoiberg compiled a 115-155 record (.426 winning percentage) and in his only playoff series as coach, the Bulls went up 2-0 but lost in six games to Boston in 2017. Hoiberg reportedly lost the Bulls locker room due to a dispute with -- get this -- Jimmy Butler, which eventually led to Butler being traded to Minnesota. And we know how that worked out.